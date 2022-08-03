JFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 0.8% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $118.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.56.

