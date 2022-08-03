JFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77.

Recommended Stories

