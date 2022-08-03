JFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $316,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,982,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,507,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVW opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

