JFG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $236.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.25 and a 200 day moving average of $242.56.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

