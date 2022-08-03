JFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

JFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $257,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BWX stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

