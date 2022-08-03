JMP Securities Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.
Agree Realty Trading Down 0.9 %
ADC stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.
Institutional Trading of Agree Realty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 120,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Agree Realty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 50,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
