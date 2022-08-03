JMP Securities Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

ADC stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 120,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Agree Realty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 50,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

