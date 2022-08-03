JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 164,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

JOFF stock remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,160. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.