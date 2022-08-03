John Barr Sells 5,000 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.9 %

PAG traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,676. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.48 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,733,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,927,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

