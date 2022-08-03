John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $95,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000.

JHML opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

