John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,706,000 after buying an additional 119,507 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JHMM opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $56.82.

