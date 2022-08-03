John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

HTD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 55,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,370. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

