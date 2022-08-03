John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of WLY stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.29.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
