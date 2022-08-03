John Young Acquires 80,541 Shares of Haleon Plc (LON:HLN) Stock

Haleon Plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) insider John Young acquired 80,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($307,913.15).

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HLN traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 306.10 ($3.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,178,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,136,777. Haleon Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 284.90 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,040.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.26) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.41) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

