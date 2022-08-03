Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 748,098 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,697,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,209,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 298,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 430,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 293,794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77.

Featured Stories

