Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,414 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEMS. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEMS opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61.

