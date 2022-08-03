Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 12,525 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Johnson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

