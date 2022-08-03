Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JOUT shares. TheStreet lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

