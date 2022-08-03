K21 (K21) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

K21 (K21) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, K21 has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $21,749.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004454 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00127280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,067 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

