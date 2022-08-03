Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 21.72 and last traded at 21.99. 53,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,725,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at 23.51.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.