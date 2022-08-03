Katalyo Trading 12.3% Higher This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $297,887.50 and approximately $22,178.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00631348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034679 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com.

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

