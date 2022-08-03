Kava Price Tops $1.98 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00008677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $474.86 million and approximately $83.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00100747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00246166 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00037704 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000263 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 244,253,036 coins and its circulating supply is 239,284,286 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

