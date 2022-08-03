KBC Group NV Buys 206,313 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,313 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

