KBC Group NV Buys 85,636 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 85,636 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Visa were worth $257,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 2.4 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

NYSE:V opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.06 and a 200-day moving average of $210.50. The company has a market cap of $392.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $247.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

