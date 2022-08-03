KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,773 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of MGM Resorts International worth $24,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 875,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after buying an additional 825,416 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.37.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

