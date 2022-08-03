KBC Group NV Grows Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $20,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Badger Meter Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.