KBC Group NV Has $34.03 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,862 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.24% of Ally Financial worth $34,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

