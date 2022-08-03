KBC Group NV Purchases 7,730 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,061 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Autodesk worth $23,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the software company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.