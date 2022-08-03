KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,661 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $666.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

