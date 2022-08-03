KBC Group NV Sells 9,910 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $324.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.01 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.04 and a 200 day moving average of $364.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.