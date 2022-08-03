KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,362 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $35,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after buying an additional 453,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $243.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

