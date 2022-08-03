Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kemper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

KMPR opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kemper has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 21.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 9.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 4.9% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 40.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

