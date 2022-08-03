Kendall Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,702,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

DOOR opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

