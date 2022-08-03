Kendall Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 55.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 47.15 and its 200-day moving average is 52.85. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

