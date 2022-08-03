Kendall Capital Management Takes Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,535,000 after buying an additional 615,899 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cohu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,620,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Cohu by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,890,000 after buying an additional 629,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cohu by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after buying an additional 161,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ COHU opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Insider Activity at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,652 shares of company stock worth $403,427 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Cohu Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

