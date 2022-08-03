Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,363,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,048,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,633.0 days.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. Keppel DC REIT has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

