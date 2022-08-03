Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 69.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average is $131.32. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

