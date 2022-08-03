King DAG (KDAG) Market Cap Tops $10.12 Million

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. King DAG has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $203,179.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

King DAG Profile

King DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

