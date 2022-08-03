Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,035,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 853,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGFHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Kingfisher Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 73,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,104. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

About Kingfisher

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

