Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 28,986 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $164,350.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,624,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,597.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles L. Frischer bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Paul Hannon bought 28,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $164,350.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,597.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 165,858 shares of company stock worth $902,697. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,290. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 161.76%.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

