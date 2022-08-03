KINS Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Shares Down 0.2%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

KINS Technology Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

About KINS Technology Group

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.