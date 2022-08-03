Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 20.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 760,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ KIRK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,541. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.29 million during the quarter.

KIRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

