KKR & Co. Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

