Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after buying an additional 106,610 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

GBX opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.