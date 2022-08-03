Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 14,642 DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of DarioHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

DarioHealth Stock Up 0.5 %

DarioHealth stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

DarioHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

