Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $6,020,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

