Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 432 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average of $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

