Kommunitas Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $322,011.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00629578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035277 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

