Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Update

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Konami Group Price Performance

Shares of KONMY stock traded up 0.46 on Wednesday, hitting 29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. Konami Group has a 12-month low of 23.26 and a 12-month high of 34.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is 29.65.

About Konami Group

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

