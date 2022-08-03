KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.36

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 82722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

KNYJY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.52) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($57.73) to €54.00 ($55.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

