Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Trading Down 0.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.60. 69,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 153,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.96) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.